Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires Shares of 556,622 ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 556,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,113,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 376,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,608,000 after buying an additional 40,566 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $1,657,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,263,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,114,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,738,000 after buying an additional 192,610 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 14,884 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $547,284.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jason Lettmann sold 76,905 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $2,463,267.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 558,217 shares of company stock worth $16,742,311 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALXO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

ALX Oncology stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $89.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.46.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). Research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

