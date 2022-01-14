Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Stock Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 464,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,834 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $38,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TechTarget by 62.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the second quarter worth $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the second quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 820.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTGT. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

Shares of TTGT opened at $85.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $111.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.45 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.83.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.82 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total transaction of $1,623,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 18,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total transaction of $1,634,268.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,729 shares of company stock worth $13,776,066. 10.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

