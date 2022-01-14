Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 139,964 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,964 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.72% of Portland General Electric worth $30,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Portland General Electric by 138.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 13,970 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Portland General Electric by 10.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 24.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,062,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,951,000 after buying an additional 208,895 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Portland General Electric by 25.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

POR opened at $53.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $53.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.19%.

POR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

