Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys Shares of 214,338 SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 214,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,762,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SiTime by 3.6% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 554,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,217,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 120.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,657,000 after purchasing an additional 253,659 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SiTime by 164,672.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,766,000 after acquiring an additional 377,101 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in SiTime by 9.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in SiTime by 37.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SITM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 21,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $5,572,199.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,480 shares of company stock valued at $21,101,047. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $229.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $276.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.53. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.77. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $75.81 and a 52-week high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $63.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

