Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 70.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 541,248 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $49,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,178 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $369.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

FDX opened at $257.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.09. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.