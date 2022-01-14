Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases Shares of 682,259 Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 682,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,096,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,066,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,323,000 after buying an additional 348,237 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 6.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 10.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Phreesia by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 3,478 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $261,371.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $379,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,262 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,533. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PHR stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.27. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.65 and a 52-week high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.75 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PHR shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink downgraded Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

