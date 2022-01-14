Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 29,653 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 930,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,653 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $51,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $68.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.18 and its 200 day moving average is $57.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.35.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.21.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

