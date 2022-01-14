Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 57,030 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,030 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.05% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $38,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total transaction of $2,056,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $985,860.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,956 shares of company stock worth $4,836,591. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $122.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.30. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.84 and a 1-year high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25). Equities research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

