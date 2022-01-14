Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of MeiraGTx worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 178.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in MeiraGTx in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 2,524.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 66,637 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in MeiraGTx by 75.3% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 220,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 94,650 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 10.7% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 109,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 10,546 shares in the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

In other news, CFO Richard Giroux sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $26,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $520,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,841 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $840.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 391.81% and a negative return on equity of 37.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

