Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $503,000 Stake in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Noodles & Company were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NDLS. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $5,866,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 104.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,222,000 after acquiring an additional 458,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,919,000 after purchasing an additional 167,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 19.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 95,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 4,955.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 83,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

NDLS opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $399.78 million, a PE ratio of 97.22, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NDLS shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.