Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $138.26 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.09 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.12.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.