Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 11,979 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 65.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,357 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,979 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 4,875.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 97,990 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in MasTec by 5.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.56.

MasTec stock opened at $94.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.18. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.77 and a 12-month high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

