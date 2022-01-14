Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 20,017 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 65.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,017 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,347,000 after buying an additional 3,803,496 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,803 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,984,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,331,000 after purchasing an additional 182,411 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,705,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,409,000 after purchasing an additional 783,072 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,360,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,701,000 after purchasing an additional 376,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $80.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.29. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.