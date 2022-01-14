Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,184 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ball by 1,030.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,758,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,533 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,181,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in Ball by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,536,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,455,000 after purchasing an additional 878,534 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of Ball by 2,220.6% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 895,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,526,000 after acquiring an additional 856,459 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ball by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,028,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,644,000 after acquiring an additional 787,825 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $91.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.42.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

BLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.82.

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.