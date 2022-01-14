Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 6,400 Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) by 14.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $6,793,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 39,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HBB opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average is $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $187.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.00. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $156.74 million for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.59%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

