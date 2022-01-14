Lowe’s Companies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 128,483 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 573% compared to the average daily volume of 19,079 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $7.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.40. 3,257,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,934,778. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $163.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.71.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

