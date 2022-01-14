Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 37.00.

Several research firms recently commented on LCID. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

NASDAQ:LCID opened at 41.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 43.84. Lucid Group has a 1 year low of 16.10 and a 1 year high of 64.86.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The firm had revenue of 0.23 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lucid Group

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.