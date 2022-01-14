Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 30,492 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,492 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 100.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $42.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average is $43.21. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $41.91 and a 52 week high of $44.26.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

