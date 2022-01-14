Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 593 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHGG. FMR LLC grew its position in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chegg by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 108,483 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chegg by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Chegg by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 130,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHGG. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

