Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,289 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ FITB opened at $49.54 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $50.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.