Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 23.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,097,000 after purchasing an additional 66,772 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 30.6% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,364,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,310,000 after purchasing an additional 553,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 17.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,952,000 after purchasing an additional 116,220 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 632,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,009,000 after acquiring an additional 25,177 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $42.41 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.13 and a 1-year high of $98.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.75.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.84 EPS for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

