Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,344 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Cintas by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Cintas by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cintas by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,905,000 after buying an additional 17,009 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Cintas by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.78.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $404.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $314.62 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

