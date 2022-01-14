Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 211,700 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 2,287.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 421.9% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vale by 112.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Vale by 63.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VALE shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vale in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

Shares of VALE opened at $15.30 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $78.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

