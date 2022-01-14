Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 19,126 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,553 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,126 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Regions Financial by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $25.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.66.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

