Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 92,048 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 74.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,048 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comerica by 51.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Comerica by 229.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Comerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Comerica by 105.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $217,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMA opened at $98.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $99.81.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.19.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

