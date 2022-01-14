Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation operates as a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for high-volume consumer applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Display Solutions, Power Solutions and Semiconductor Manufacturing Services. Products offered by MagnaChip through its Display Solutions segment includes source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in LCD, light emitting diode, or LED, and 3D televisions and displays, mobile PCs and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in high-volume consumer applications. Semiconductor Manufacturing Services segment provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless semiconductor companies. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is headquartered in Chungbuk, South Korea. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $914.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.55 million. Research analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $12,972,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,044,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 634,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,145,000 after buying an additional 131,700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 9,693.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 278,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 275,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,627,000. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

