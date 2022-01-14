Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) vs. Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Head-To-Head Survey

Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) and Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Manhattan Scientifics has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Manhattan Scientifics and Byrna Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Scientifics $50,000.00 190.16 $4.31 million N/A N/A Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 16.69 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -90.08

Manhattan Scientifics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Byrna Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Manhattan Scientifics and Byrna Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A Byrna Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Byrna Technologies has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 126.30%. Given Byrna Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Manhattan Scientifics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Scientifics and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Scientifics N/A -26.55% -15.44% Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47%

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Manhattan Scientifics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Manhattan Scientifics Company Profile

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. focuses on technology transfer and commercialization of transformative technologies. The firm operates as a technology incubator that seeks to acquire, develop and commercialize life-enhancing technologies in various fields. It also focuses on identifying emerging technologies through strategic alliances with scientific laboratories, educational institutions, scientists and leaders in industry and government. The company was founded by Marvin Maslow on July 31, 1992 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

