Manulife Financial Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Desjardins cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Manulife Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$15.98 billion for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$35.71.

Shares of MFC opened at C$25.85 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$22.76 and a 1-year high of C$27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total value of C$321,845.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$227,607.84. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$530,236.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at C$135,741.12. Insiders sold 34,642 shares of company stock worth $864,367 in the last ninety days.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

