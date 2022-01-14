Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Given Sell Rating at Evercore ISI

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$111.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 329.40% from the company’s current price.

MFC has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.71.

TSE:MFC opened at C$25.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.48. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$22.76 and a 52-week high of C$27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02. The company has a market cap of C$50.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$15.98 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 21.5100003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total value of C$530,236.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$135,741.12. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$321,845.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$227,607.84. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,642 shares of company stock valued at $864,367.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

