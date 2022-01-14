Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 50.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,252,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,821,728,000 after buying an additional 350,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,180,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,608,959,000 after buying an additional 312,597 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,301,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $760,536,000 after purchasing an additional 124,088 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,125,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,322,000 after purchasing an additional 217,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,223,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,595,000 after purchasing an additional 693,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $73.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $42.32 and a twelve month high of $74.14.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

