Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,006 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $37,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $6.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.28. 492,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,359,189. The stock has a market cap of $271.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

