Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGOL. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 556.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,425,000 after purchasing an additional 37,272 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 83.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 197,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 89,937 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

SGOL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,841. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $18.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.21.

