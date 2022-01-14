Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 76.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 71.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Shares of OSW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,416. The company has a market cap of $940.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $12.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 137.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.