Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 106 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,927 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at $428,284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,870,000 after acquiring an additional 928,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth about $128,656,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.36. 18,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,238. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.60 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.43.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

