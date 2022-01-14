Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 26,700 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,700 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $2.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.90. 22,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,128,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.68 and its 200-day moving average is $115.70. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,901 shares of company stock valued at $20,007,114 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.30.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

