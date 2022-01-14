Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) is Barr E S & Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Barr E S & Co. lowered its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Markel comprises about 6.4% of Barr E S & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Markel were worth $88,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Markel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Markel by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Markel by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Markel by 2.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,701,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Markel in the second quarter worth about $252,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total value of $1,317,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,321.00.

Shares of MKL stock traded down $6.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,263.00. 197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,636. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $942.44 and a 12-month high of $1,343.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,245.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,246.01.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

