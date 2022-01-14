Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

