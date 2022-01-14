Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) PT Raised to C$17.50 at Scotiabank

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.38% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.25.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Shares of TSE:MRE traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$11.56. 132,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,013. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of C$9.59 and a 52 week high of C$15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.70. The company has a market cap of C$929.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$848.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$897.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Martinrea International will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Martinrea International news, Director Terrence Lyons acquired 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.03 per share, with a total value of C$85,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at C$85,995. Also, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 528,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,686,560.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.