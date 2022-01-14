Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Down 3.4% After Insider Selling

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)’s stock price traded down 3.4% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $246.92 and last traded at $246.92. 965 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 278,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.69.

Specifically, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $8,714,103.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $150,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,989 shares of company stock worth $40,575,344 in the last ninety days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MASI. Raymond James began coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Masimo by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,324,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

