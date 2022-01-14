Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 131,049 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,355,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,049 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.35% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $448,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IFF. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

IFF stock opened at $145.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.54 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.30.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 256.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

