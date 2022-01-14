Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $323.48 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,331,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 298,330 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Copart were worth $323,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 106.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Copart by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $138.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.06. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.05.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $810.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

