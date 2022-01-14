Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 1,748 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 964,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $273,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 357.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.55.

NYSE:BURL opened at $239.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.66 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.40.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.