Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,486,008 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 63,614 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.09% of Walmart worth $346,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,520,449,000 after purchasing an additional 843,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,247 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,856,565,000 after buying an additional 983,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,285,000 after acquiring an additional 536,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $131,601,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.96.

NYSE:WMT opened at $145.47 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $403.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

