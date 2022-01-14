Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,365,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,856 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.14% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $257,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,374 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $52,867,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,684,369,000 after buying an additional 224,569 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $36,329,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,415,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,966,605,000 after buying an additional 190,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $148.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 0.88. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.08 and a 1 year high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.06.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

