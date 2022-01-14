Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Upgraded to “Buy” at MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. MKM Partners currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MAT. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.32.

Get Mattel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.28. 77,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.94. Mattel has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the third quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,473,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,468,000 after acquiring an additional 120,411 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.