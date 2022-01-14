Matthew Donald Hudson Buys 26,041 Shares of MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) Stock

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) insider Matthew Donald Hudson acquired 26,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £10,155.99 ($13,785.79).

Matthew Donald Hudson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Matthew Donald Hudson purchased 42,553 shares of MJ Hudson Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £19,999.91 ($27,147.97).

MJ Hudson Group stock opened at GBX 38.08 ($0.52) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £65.74 million and a P/E ratio of -12.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 42.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.61. MJ Hudson Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 38 ($0.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 59 ($0.80).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a GBX 0.13 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

MJ Hudson Group Company Profile

MJ Hudson Group plc operates as a financial services support provider for the fund managers and asset owners in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, Switzerland, Netherlands, Luxembourg, rest of Europe, North America, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advisory, Business Outsourcing, and Data & Analytics.

