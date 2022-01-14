Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 1,357,778 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,262,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357,778 shares during the period. FTI Consulting comprises 2.7% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 12.43% of FTI Consulting worth $574,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,914,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,286,000 after purchasing an additional 22,509 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,241,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in FTI Consulting by 107,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCN. Truist Securities lifted their target price on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:FCN traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $150.46. The company had a trading volume of 770 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,141. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.07 and a 52-week high of $157.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $702.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

