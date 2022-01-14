Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,872,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,863 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $87,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.29. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $147.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.55.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.18 million. Autohome had a net margin of 37.84% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATHM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autohome has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.52.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

