Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $138.86 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,871,147 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $138,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.28. The company had a trading volume of 46,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,618. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.70. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $92.03. The stock has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

