Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $44.09 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 211,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $44,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 141,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,241,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total transaction of $1,775,660.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 5,948 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.87, for a total transaction of $1,373,214.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ECL stock traded down $6.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.43. The stock had a trading volume of 26,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,161. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.15 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.70.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.30.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

